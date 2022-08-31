RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic.

While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s new State of Downtown report shows overall, business, residency and visitors have increased over the past several years.

The report says there are $4.6 billion worth of development under construction and planned projects, but there are a few things still missing from the report.

Affordable housing

Over the last year, the DRA’s report shows downtown’s housing has seen a 66 percent increase in the number of apartment units planned or under construction. While rents continue to rise, vacancies remain high.

Of the 8,309 units planned, fewer than 300 are considered affordable housing the report said.

The City of Raleigh is working to increase affordability with their eyes set on the area near Moore Square. The city rezoned an area called Moore Square East to allow for a 20 story building and are seeking proposals from developers for a mix of affordable and market-rate units. They hope to choose a proposal by the end of the year.

In the meantime, there are affordable housing units currently under construction or planned for downtown including:

Raleigh Union Station Phase II (RUS Bus): A 30+-story mixed-use tower to include 200 affordable housing units next to Raleigh Union Station.

The Cottages at Idlewild: To add 17 affordable units on the east side of downtown.

Heritage Park: This existing affordable housing development will be rebuilt and expanded on the southern end of downtown.

Salisbury Square: Will add 600 units including 62 workforce housing units

Click image for a larger view.

Grocery stores

DRA expects 12,500 more people to move downtown over the next 10 years. More people moving downtown means there needs to be more food options. While the area has seemingly endless dining options, there are only two grocery stores and one farmer’s market downtown.

Downtown’s two grocery stores, Publix and Weaver Street Market, are on the western side of downtown. Residents of the eastern side of downtown have to travel more than two miles to get to a grocery option.

More hotel rooms

Downtown has more than 1,600 hotel rooms, with 259 hotel rooms under construction and another 1,300 hotel rooms planned or proposed. It’s plenty of room to hold visitors to Raleigh but city officials want more rooms within walking distance of the convention center.

While comparable cities have an average of 2,465 hotel rooms in walkable distance of their convention centers, Raleigh has around 1,000.

The city is advertising a development opportunity for the construction of 500-room hotel with meeting space near the the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The city owns two parcels of land across the performing arts center. They hope to convert one into a hotel tower and the other into a residential/retail tower.

City staff has a goal of choosing a develop by the third quarter of 2023.