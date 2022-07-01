RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report says three river sites in the Triangle are among five in North Carolina that have failed a water quality test ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Sound Rivers, a group that monitors several areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds, says high levels of E. coli were found in one river site in Raleigh and two river sites in Clayton.

According to the report, the Poole Road canoe launch along the Neuse River in Raleigh failed the test, along with the Clayton River Walk and Neuse Golf Club in Clayton.

Volunteers gathered samples Thursday at 54 popular recreation sites in areas from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.

Experts at Sound Rivers say swimmers and their pets at locations that fail the test should avoid the water or practice caution and the sites.

They warn exposure could lead to an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

The other two sites that failed the test are located near the Pamlico River and Neuse River basins.

Those include Slocum Creek and Black Beard Sailing Club.