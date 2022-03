CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Cary apartment units were damaged when a fire broke out Monday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported around 7:10 p.m. at 2200 Appledown Drive, which is an apartment complex off Northeast Maynard Road near Reedy Creek Road.

One apartment was damaged by the fire, according to Cary police Lt. John Reeves.

Two other units below were damaged by water from fighting the fire.

No one was injured.

It’s unclear how many people are displaced or what caused the fire.