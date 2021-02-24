3 vaccination clinics are planned at Wake County high schools. Find out exactly where

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of Wake County educators began receiving vaccines Wednesday. The school district has planned additional vaccination clinics for those eligible to receive a shot.

Beginning Thursday, the Wake County Public School System said there will be three different clinics geared toward vaccinating Group 3 individuals, among others, at area high schools starting at Southeast Raleigh High School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The county expects to vaccinate 250 people at that event.

Another vaccination clinic will be held at Knightdale High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Another 250 people are expected to be vaccinated.

Southeast Raleigh High School will also open again on Saturday for a second vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. About 1,000 people are expected to be vaccinated.

According to the school district, other events are being organized by independent pharmacies. Details on those events were not released.

On Wednesday, the first day that North Carolina’s teachers and other school staff were made eligible for the vaccine, more than 3,000 educators were given the go-ahead to make an appointment.

The county says more than 10,000 teachers are still waiting for their invitation to be vaccinated.