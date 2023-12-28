RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles on Capital Blvd./US 1 in the area of Club Villas Drive.

The crash has subsequently shut down to all northbound traffic in the area, according to Wake Forest officials. Due to the significant delays in the area, officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on if any injuries were sustained by occupants of the three vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.