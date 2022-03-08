WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash in Wake Forest closed all U.S. 1 lanes heading north for at least 45 minutes Tuesday night, officials said.

The wreck involves three vehicles and took place along U.S. 1 at Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/N.C. 98 Bypass, according to a news release from Wake Forest officials at 9 p.m.

An earlier detour was set up at the scene. Around 9:45 p.m., one northbound lane was reopened.

Two people involved in the wreck were taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Wake Forest officials.

One of the cars involved in the U.S. 1 crash Tuesday night. Photo from town of Wake Forest.

Photos from the scene showed one sedan with heavy front-end damage. Another photo showed an SUV that had damage to the rear.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area and choose another route,” Wake Forest officials said in the release.