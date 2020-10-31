3-vehicle crash closes US 401 at Ten Ten Road for about an hour

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-vehicle crash in Wake County closed U.S. 401 at Ten Ten Road for more than an hour Friday night, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road/U.S. 401 at Ten Ten Road, according to authorities.

The wreck, in which injuries were reported, involved three vehicles, officials said.

The Garner Fire Department responded to the scene.

Drivers were being told to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.

The highway reopened just before 9:25 p.m.