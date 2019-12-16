Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after 3-vehicle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest Police and emergency personnel responded Monday evening to a three-vehicle collision along Capital Boulevard/US 1 in the vicinity of Stickman Street – just north of Burlington Mills Road.

A vehicle caught on fire after the collision, which was reported around 6 p.m.

All southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard/US 1 were closed until about 6:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now