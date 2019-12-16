Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after 3-vehicle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest Police and emergency personnel responded Monday evening to a three-vehicle collision along Capital Boulevard/US 1 in the vicinity of Stickman Street – just north of Burlington Mills Road.
A vehicle caught on fire after the collision, which was reported around 6 p.m.
All southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard/US 1 were closed until about 6:30 p.m.
No one was injured.
