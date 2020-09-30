3 Wake County buildings requiring COVID-19 screening to enter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you would like to visit a few Wake County buildings in downtown Raleigh, you’ll need to get screened for COVID-19 ahead of time.

Visitors seeking entry inside of the Wake County Justice Center, Wake County Courthouse and Wake County Office Building will be required to undergo screening beginning Oct. 2.

Questions about symptoms and getting temperature checked will also be required upon entry.

Even if you are scheduled to appear in court, you should not come to these Wake County facilities if you have COVID-19 symptoms or had recent exposure to the virus, a release said. Instead, you are asked to contact your attorney and leave a message at WakeCourtHotline@nccourts.org or 919-792-4242.