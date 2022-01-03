5 Wake County COVID-19 testing sites reopen, 3 close for day after severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – MAKO Medical temporarily closed its three COVID-19 testing sites in Wake County on Monday due to severe weather, the company announced.

However, MAKO said that anyone who was already in line at its sites will be tested before they close.

Wake County, after putting its sites on hold until the weather passed, announced around 9:50 a.m. that its five sites would reopen. County spokesperson Stacy Beard said the sites would be open until 7 p.m. Monday. Anyone who had an appointment earlier when they were closed can come back without rescheduling.

All the drive-thru sites in Wake County require preregistration.

Wake County Public Health’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are located at:

Wake County Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Wake County Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Vision Church RDU Parking Lot, 5808 Departure Drive, Raleigh

Wake County Health & Human Services Center Parking Lot, 2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh

The three NCDHHS/Mako Medical sites are located at:

PNC Arena, Word of God Assembly at 3000 Rock Quarry Road, and Five County Stadium in Zebulon. Click the links to register for the individual site.

All eight testing sites require pre-registration. There’s no word yet on what will happen to the appointments scheduled before the delays and closures.