APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Apex are looking for at least two suspects who broke into a tobacco shop and stole $2,000 worth of goods.

The incident was reported at 815 E. Williams St., just after 12:45 a.m. last Friday, Feb. 17, according to a news release from Apex police and the business.

Courtesy: Apex Police Dept.

The suspects broke into the Tobacco & More shop, stole the items and then left in a white minivan, which police said is possibly a 2018 Toyota Sienna.

Photos were released of the minivan and possibly three suspects, who were wearing masks and hats.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to email Apex Police Detective Byrd.