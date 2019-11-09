3 wounded in shooting near downtown Raleigh

The scene along Bragg Street Friday night after three people were shot. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were wounded in a shooting near downtown Raleigh Friday night — about an hour after a deadly shooting near New Bern Avenue, police say.

The second shooting of the night was reported around 9 p.m. at 503 Bragg Street, which is just south of downtown Raleigh, police said.

Three people were wounded in the shooting along Bragg Street, which happened near AJ’s Grill and Subs.

No other details were available about the Bragg Street shooting.

In the deadly shooting, police responded to a shooting call shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. They arrived at the scene along the 1700 block of Trawick Road to find a man dead, the release said.

