WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile and two adults were injured in a shooting in Wake Forest Friday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 10:35 p.m. in the 400 block of North Allen Road, according to Wake Forest officials.

Upon arrival, officers found one juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, one adult suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot, and a second adult suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, according to a news release from Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

Photo by Brandon Roberts/CBS 17

All three were taken to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Crabtree said.

A police officer at the scene told CBS 17 that a woman who called the police told them she heard 10 to 20 gunshots. Several evidence markers were seen in the street.

The area is near the intersection with East Walnut Avenue. The 400 block of North Allen Road was still closed early Saturday.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public,” Crabtree said in the news release.

No other information was available.