30-year-old grandmother charged with trafficking cocaine in Raleigh, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 30-year-old Raleigh grandmother is accused of having her grandchild in her vehicle as she trafficked cocaine, warrants say.

Ana Leticia Meza Portillo was arrested Friday morning by Wake County sheriff’s deputies at a shopping center off Capital Boulevard.

Portillo is accused of conspiring with Daniel Omar Yanez-Martinez to traffick more than 400 grams of cocaine.

Daniel Omar Yanez-Martinez (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Yanez-Martinez, 31, was also arrested Friday. He was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, conspire to traffick cocaine, court records show.

In addition to her cocaine trafficking charges, Portillo was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Her arrest warrant states Portillo as being a grandmother of a child under the age of 16. She is accused of having a “trafficking amount of cocaine” in her vehicle along with her grandchild.

North Carolina law states 28 grams or more of cocaine is considered a “trafficking amount.”

Warrants say Portillo was in possession of more than 800 grams of cocaine when she was arrested.

Portillo used her residence off Buffaloe Road to keep and sell cocaine, warrants say.

She’s being held under a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

