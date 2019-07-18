30-year-old shot 8 times by Raleigh officer during fatal encounter, autopsy says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An autopsy obtained by CBS 17 shows a 30-year-old man was shot eight times by a Raleigh police officer during an encounter on April 20.

Soheil Mojarrad was shot by Officer W.B. Edwards during an encounter off New Bern Avenue.

Edwards reported Mojarrad was armed with a knife and taking an aggressive stance when shots were fired.

The autopsy says Mojarrad suffered eight gunshot wounds.

He sustained wounds to his chest, torso, pelvis, buttocks and thigh.

Several organs were struck by bullets, including his heart, the autopsy states.

Three hollow tip bullets were recovered from his body and one from his shorts.

The autopsy states one wound shows Mojarrad had his right arm extended “in some way” but the exact position could not be determined.

The officer’s body camera was not activated during the encounter.

The incident remains under investigation.

Following the autopsy’s release, the Mojarrad family released a statement that read:

Although it has been months since Soheil’s passing, it feels like yesterday, and we remain overwhelmed with grief. We continue to cope with the loss of our beautiful, kind hearted son and brother. The autopsy confirms what we have known to be true of our beloved Soheil – he was senselessly and unnecessarily killed, at a young age. We are grateful for the continued support we have received. We will fight for justice for Soheil, in honor of his memory and to help others. We don’t want any other innocent soul suffering from mental illness killed like Soheil was.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

