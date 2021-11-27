300 Black-owned businesses hold event in Raleigh for small business Saturday; shops also open Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people stopped by the North Carolina State Fairgrounds to support small businesses Saturday, as more than 300 Black-owned businesses gathered to share their products and services with the community.

There was something for everyone including books, food, clothing, health care sign-ups, pictures with Santa and herbal skincare.

“If you can’t find it in nature then you shouldn’t put it on your body or in your body so it’s an approach to keeping us healthy,” said Shanna Walters-Brown, the president of Above 7 Life.

The attendees and vendors said they hope Saturday’s event encourages people to put their dollars and support into Black businesses.

“Growing up, you know I’ve always wanted to share my culture but didn’t know how and this is the best way I could think to do so, we just wanted to bring our culture here,” said Chidera Achu of Motherland Authentic.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it out Saturday you’ll have another chance to do so Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.