Major damage and power outages in Raleigh after storm hits

Homes damaged by trees on Byrd Street.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Damage was reported with dozens of trees down and thousands without power after a small but intense storm hit Raleigh on Sunday afternoon.

The storm, which triggered a severe thunderstorm warning, mainly hit areas south of Interstate 440 in the Midtown Raleigh area.

Most of the 8,000 power outages are in a swath north of downtown and south of I-440, according to Duke Energy.

Other outages are in the area between I-440 and I-540. The National Weather Service earlier warned of winds up to 60 mph.

Trees were down on Anderson Drive and on Bernard Street, according to images from the scene. Anderson Drive between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road was blocked by a large tree.

Two homes on Byrd Street were also heavily damaged by large trees.

A falling tree smashed in the door of this home near Bernard Street on Sunday.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

A downed tree was also blocking southbound lanes of Wake Forest Road near Arby’s, which is just north of Hodge Road. Across the street at a GMC dealership, a tree fell on a vehicle.

Raleigh police said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

After hitting Raleigh around 5:20 p.m., the storm moved off into Johnston County.

The storm was moving quickly to the southeast at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier, just after the storm, Duke Energy reported 3,000 power outages, but that number quickly shot up to more than 8,000.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now