Power restored to 8,000, some roads blocked morning after storms hit parts of Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Severe thunderstorms that rolled through the Triangle Sunday night caused power outages and downed trees that blocked roads.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Durham, Wake and other area counties — mainly north of Raleigh — until 9:15 p.m.
As of 9 p.m., there were about 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power, according to the company’s website. About a third of all the power outages were in an area just northwest of Chapel Hill.
By 4 a.m., outages were down to a little over 300 and the majority of them were in an area near Falls Lake in Wake County.
By 8:15 a.m., there were more than 8,000 outages reported in northwest Raleigh, just outside the beltline in the areas of Creedmoor Road, Blue Ridge Road, Lake Boone Trail, and Wycliff Road. According to Duke Energy, the outages were caused by “damage to major power lines.” The estimated time of restoration was 9:30 a.m. and all but around 50 customers in the area had power again by that time.
At least three roads were blocked Sunday night after the storm hit.
Ghoston Road was closed in both directions near New Light Road in Wake County near Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Carpenter Pond Road was also closed near Old Creedmoor Road in Wake County, the NC DOT reported. Carpenter Pond Road later reopened.
Lake Hill Drive near The Lakes Drive in Raleigh was also closed because of a downed tree.
