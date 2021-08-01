31-year-old man dies after being shot in southeast Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died hours after he was shot in southeast Raleigh Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Charlie Cook Debnam, 31, was identified as the victim. Police said he was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday along the 700 block of Rocky Quarry Road.

Police said Debnam was found lying on the sidewalk near the street. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died, police said Sunday morning.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP. Tips can be submitted via email and text message, too.