31-year-old Raleigh man hit, killed by vehicle on Old Poole Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle as he was walking along Old Poole Road in Raleigh early Wednesday, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The body of Trenton Jerome Carpenter was discovered around 9 a.m. by troopers on on Old Poole Road near Bethel Road.

The Highway Patrol said it is believed Carpenter, of Martha Street in Raleigh, was walking west on the road when a vehicle struck him from behind.

There is no suspect vehicle information available at this time.

But anyone having information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) or by calling the Wake County State Highway Patrol office at (919) 733-4400.