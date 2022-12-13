RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 miles of roads in Wake County will be repaved starting in March 2023, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The repaving will cost at least $10.1 million — which is about $315,000 per mile — as the work continues through Sept. 2024, the NCDOT said in a Tuesday news release.

The most high-profile resurfacing will take place along three stretches of U.S. 70 on the south side of downtown Raleigh, the news release said.

That repaving will cover Dawson, McDowell and South Saunders streets between Interstate 40 and the CSX railroad bridge, officials said. The U.S. 70 work and five sections of secondary road repaving will cover about eight miles of one part of the project.

Meanwhile, the other part of the project will cover more than 24 miles on 62 more sections on secondary roads in the county.

The U.S. 70 repaving will cost about $4.8 million and will be done by Carolina Sunrock LLC of Raleigh, the news release said.

The other 24 miles of secondary roads will be repaved by Fred Smith Company of Raleigh for nearly $5.3 million.