33 firefighters battle North Raleigh house fire; 4 people displaced

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people including a child were displaced from a northwest Raleigh home after a house fire Saturday evening.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. at a two-story home in the 12000 block of Tetons Court, which is in a small development off Leesville Road just south of Shady Grove Road.

Officials said 33 firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze. A ladder truck was also used during the operation.

Three adults and a child were displaced after the blaze, which happened in a small portion of Raleigh that is in Durham County.

Fire officials at the scene said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories