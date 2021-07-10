33 firefighters battle North Raleigh house fire; 4 people displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people including a child were displaced from a northwest Raleigh home after a house fire Saturday evening.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. at a two-story home in the 12000 block of Tetons Court, which is in a small development off Leesville Road just south of Shady Grove Road.

Officials said 33 firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze. A ladder truck was also used during the operation.

Three adults and a child were displaced after the blaze, which happened in a small portion of Raleigh that is in Durham County.

Fire officials at the scene said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured.