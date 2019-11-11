33 firefighters work to extinguish blaze at Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of a Raleigh home were displaced by a fire Monday evening.

Three people who live there are now seeking a new place to live, according to authorities.

The blaze was reported at a home in the 3600 block of Carolyn Drive. Neighbors are crediting two men doing repair work nearby and a teenage girl as heroes, along with the 33 firefighters who responded.

Those living nearby said two men were doing repair work across the street when they noticed the fire. They got the attention of another neighbor who called 911. That person’s teenage daughter ran across the street and banged on the door to alert the homeowner, who is a retired veteran.

No one was injured.

The homeowner said repairs to the house had been finished recently after a tornado.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now