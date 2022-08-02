MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thirty-five firefighters were needed to extinguish a house fire in the 1000 block of Jewel Stone Lane in Morrisville Tuesday night.

Firefighters told a CBS 17 crew on scene that two people on the back deck of a single-family home noticed flames coming from inside the house that began spreading to the house next door around 8:39 p.m.

(Virgil Price/CBS 17)

(Virgil Price/CBS 17)

(Virgil Price/CBS 17) 35 firefighters were needed to extinguish a Morrisville fire Tuesday night (Virgil Price/CBS 17).

By the time firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, that eventually rose to the second story of the house, it had begun melting the second house for approximately one hour.

Firefighters on-scene said the fire likely came from the garage, but further investigation is needed to fully confirm its origin.

At this time no injuries have been reported.