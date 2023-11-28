RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday marks 35 years since an EF-4 tornado hit Raleigh on Nov. 28, 1988.

The tornado touched down shortly after 1 a.m. in Umstead State Park, between the western city limits of Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The tornado went through North Raleigh, damaging or destroying 2,500 homes and over 75 businesses — including a Kmart that once stood at 6600 Glenwood Avenue. The address is now a Walmart location.

The twister moved out of Raleigh by 1:30 a.m. and into Franklin and Nash counties before it dissipated after crossing the I-95 corridor between Roanoke Rapids and the Virginia state line.

Four people were killed, including two children in Raleigh and a couple in their mobile home in Nash County. Over 157 people were injured.

The tornado produced over $77 million in damages. The damage from the twister was measured at 84 miles long and almost 0.5 miles at times.