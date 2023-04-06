RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Despite tens of thousands of red light camera violations in Raleigh last year, the city says historically 30 to 40 percent of those citations go unpaid.

Last year, the city reported more than 35,700 civil citations from red light cameras.

“I’m not surprised at all. The driving habits are really aggressive even for a small city,” Raleigh resident Vivie Aravidis said. “I used to be a really avid biker too and nowadays I hardly feel safe at all to bike, especially on the roads.”

Raleigh transportation officials say the $50 violations are doubled with a late fee to a maximum of $100 when not paid in time.

Still, if the violation goes unpaid, then officials say they can use every mechanism available to get that money, from collections, to offsetting debts through a tax return or lottery winnings.

Since red light citations from cameras are only civil violations, they do not add points to someone’s license.

“I would hope that people would not run red lights because people’s lives are in danger,” Raleigh resident Zinnia Tookes said. “There are a lot of cars usually here so If I am trying to walk across the lane I have to double, triple check that the roads are clear so that I can get past.”