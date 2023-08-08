RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three dozen arrests were made and several guns and drugs were confiscated in the Glenwood South area of Raleigh over the weekend, police said.

The arrests and seizures of guns came after recent incidents in the Glenwood South area — including a handful of shootings.

During the weekend, officers seized 14 guns, various types of drugs, and some cash, according to photos and a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Photo courtesy Raleigh Police Department.

Photo courtesy Raleigh Police Department.

Photo courtesy Raleigh Police Department.

Photo courtesy Raleigh Police Department.

Photo courtesy Raleigh Police Department.

Photo courtesy Raleigh Police Department.

Police made 36 arrests with charges that include assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, open container, indecent exposure, careless and reckless driving, and DWI.

Three men were shot in one night in Glenwood South on June 11, police said. Another person was also shot the weekend before the police crackdown in Glenwood South.

“The Raleigh Police Department strives to make Raleigh the safest city and will work closely with our community partners to meet that goal,” police said in the news release Monday.