36-year-old charged in Wake County man’s fentanyl overdose death

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A two-month investigation led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with the overdose death of a Wake County man, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cary police, along with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, launched the “death by distribution” after Sean Johnson died of a fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, Michael Clyde Walters of Graham was arrested and charged with felony death by distribution, the sheriff’s office said.

He received a $75,000 secured bond.

A state law passed in 2019 brought a death by distribution charge against someone if they sold a controlled substance that played a role in the user’s death. The law states the dealer must also have not acted with malice.

The law went into effect Dec. 1, 2019.

The maximum penalty is 231 months in prison.