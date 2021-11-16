$3,750 in bonuses for Wake County school workers unanimously approved

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County school leaders Tuesday night unanimously approved $3,750 in bonuses for employees and a raise for substitute teachers.

The bonuses for employees will be made in a series of three $1,250 payments for recognition and retention.

Non-certified substitute teachers will now earn $104 a day, which is an increase from $80. Certified substitute teachers will make $130 a day, which is an increase from $103.

The board of education’s moves Tuesday came after several days of protests from bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

“We are overworking and overburdening people in the building,” one member said during a lengthy financial meeting.

Officials estimate $80.7 million would be used just for the staff retention bonuses.

While that money comes from the federal funds the district has already received, that money can’t be used to cover the $2.2 million for the increased substitute pay, and other staff compensation.

“That’s a recurring expenditure and once the [federal] funds are exhausted, it would require local funding,” said David Neter, chief operating officer of the Wake County Public School System. “With support staff compensation, those funds would have to be re-appropriated from somewhere. The amount of funding we have is all allocated. If we want to put some more over here, that’s fine, but where are we going to take it from?”

Board of Education Chair Keith Sutton and Superintendent Cathy Moore have already been in talks with Wake County Commissioners about getting additional local funds.

They said while the proposed state budget will help free up some extra money, more needs to be done in Wake County if real change is expected.

“These are recurring costs, and it may impact future asks of the county commissioners, so we want them to be aware of that,” explained Sutton. “[To] have some sense of both when and how much that may impact future budget appropriation.”

The board plans to present a proposal on staff compensation increases during their first December meeting.