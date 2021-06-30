3rd arrest made in shooting of EMS worker at Raleigh Juneteenth celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a third person in connection with the shooting of an EMS worker at a Juneteenth celebration.

Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado, 18, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the people, and discharge a firearm within the city limits.

Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Previously, police arrested Davis Lance Onque, 26, and Keir Rahmel Melvin, 20, who have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury, assault emergency personnel firearm, discharge firearm within the city limits, going armed to the terror of people, injury to personal property and assault on government official/employee in connection with the June 19 incident at Roberts Park, police said.

Police said one of the arrests came after a pursuit but did not say which suspect it was.

The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. on June 19 at Roberts Park, which is in the 1300-block of East Martin Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Davis Onque and Keir Melvin (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)



When police arrived, they found the man, who is a Wake County paramedic, suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance was also hit by gunfire, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said his injury was a graze wound and it was not life-threatening.

A Wake County EMS crew was at the park at 6:45 p.m. responding to a call to help a person who had fallen down, according to a news release from Wake County spokeswoman Dara Demi.

When the crew heard gunfire, they hid behind an ambulance. The paramedic was released from the hospital by 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Demi.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.