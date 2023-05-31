RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third brother was charged Wednesday in connection with the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, court documents say.

CBS 17 previously reported on Aug. 11, 2022, Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was killed in the line of duty near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads.

Two brothers, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26, were charged with his murder in Aug. 2022.

CBS 17 previously reported Alder escaped from a prison in Virginia earlier this month, and U.S. Marshals found him in Mexico. Alder is currently awaiting extradition back to the U.S.

Court documents say Rolando Marin-Sotelo, 19, was charged with accessory after the fact- murder. He received a $1 million secured bond and will appear in court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.