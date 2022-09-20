RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third brother has been charged in a man’s death from earlier this month in Raleigh, police said Tuesday.

The arrests stem from the death of a man who was discovered in a parking lot off South Wilmington Street on Sept. 2, according to Raleigh police.

Just before 7:35 a.m. that day, a call came in about a “subject down,” police said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found Lalo Catro-Ibarra, 50, dead in a parking lot in the 400 block of Chapanoke Road.

Brothers Julian Vargas-Gomez, 51, and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez, 55, were arrested and charged with murder in the case, police said Monday night.

Now, a third brother, Venancio Vargas-Gomez, 56, has been arrested and also charged with murder, police said Tuesday.

All three brothers are being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.