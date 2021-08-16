3rd COVID-19 outbreak detected at Wake County jail, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials Monday announced the third COVID-19 outbreak at the Wake County Detention Center.

The announcement from the county did not say how many inmates or workers were infected. An outbreak means at least two people have tested positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear whether any of the cases are the delta variant strain of COVID-19.

Previous outbreaks happened in mid-July and in August of last year when 21 inmates tested positive for the virus.

In order to stop COVID-19 cases coming into the jail, deputies screen everyone being booked and asked if they’ve been vaccinated.

For those who have not been vaccinated, they will then enter a two-week quarantine dorm and be tested for the virus.

Also Monday, Wake County officials announced the fourth COVID-19 outbreak at Strategic Behavioral Health Center at 3200 Waterfield Drive in Garner. Previous outbreaks occurred in July 2020, Feb. 2021 and May 2021, according to the Wake County news release.