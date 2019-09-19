3rd man arrested, charged in Raleigh broad daylight double murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third man is now facing murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of two men on Sept. 4, police announced Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m in the 2700-block of Community Drive.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Vincente Arocho, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, Jaquan Dumas, 31, was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Jonathan Manning and Tyshon Solomon (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

(CLICK PHOTO TO ENLARGE)

Police announced on Sept. 7 that 21-year-old Jonathan Manning and 22-year-old Tyshon Solomon had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder each.

Jesse Dontez Frazier, 22, is the latest suspect to be charged with two counts of murder.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or released any further details on the case.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now