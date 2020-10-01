3rd person arrested, charged with murder in August deadly shooting on I-40 exit ramp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police made a third arrest in an Aug. 1 murder of a man shot on the Hammond Road exit ramp on Interstate 40, a news release said Thursday.

Police arrested 26-year-old Terry Gray and charged him with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Noshakir Tysha Lewis and Isaiah Montrell Harris were previously arrested and face the same charges, police said.

The shooting happened Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. William Stanton Kinney, 36, was shot on the I-40 exit ramp to Hammond Road. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Raleigh police didn’t release any additional details on the investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com: