RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police arrested a third person on Thursday for a homicide that happened Oct. 21.

On Oct. 21, police responded to a shooting shortly after midnight in the 1300 block of Sawyer Road. After arriving, they found Taliyah Watson, 19, with serious injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Raleigh police arrested A’shante Freeman, 21, and Jordan Sanders, 23. Both women were charged with murder.

On Friday, Raleigh police said Kevon Terrell Hicks, 26, was charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.