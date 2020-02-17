3rd person charged in murder of Raleigh 17-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they have charged a third man in the murder of Zaequan Deloatch, 17.

Police say they have also charged Trampus Malik Brodie, 21, with murder and he has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Sunday morning, police said 18-year-old James Carlos Jarquin, of Zebulon, was charged in the fatal shooting of Deloatch.

Late Sunday night, police announced they also had charged Santiago Alejandro Pacheco, 19, of Wendell with murder in the case.

James Carlos Jarquin (left) and Santiago Alejandro Pacheco

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, in the 5400 block of Duckling Way.

Officers arrived and found Deloatch suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Jarquin has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both Jarquin and Pacheo are in custody of the Wake County Detention Center.