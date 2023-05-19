RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating the third bank robbery in a month — and at least the sixth this year.

The latest bank robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Truist Bank at 3231 Avent Ferry Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

“The suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money,” police said in the release.

After getting the money, the suspect fled, the release said.

“A weapon was implied but not seen,” police said.

CBS 17 photo of the Truist bank that was robbed Friday.

The last bank robbery in Raleigh was on May 10 at the State Employees’ Credit Union at 7800 T. W. Alexander Drive.

Before that — exactly four weeks ago — on April 21, the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1595 Corporation Parkway was robbed.

On April 18, there was a robbery at the State Employees’ Credit Union in the 1600 block of Pacific Drive.

On April 12, a suspect in three downtown Raleigh bank robberies starting in late March was arrested.