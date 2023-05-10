Police responded to the bank located at 7800 T W Alexander Drive at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Brandon Roberts/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another State Employees’ Credit Union fell victim to a bank robbery Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said.

This marks the third Raleigh branch to be robbed in the past month.

Police responded to the bank at 7800 T W Alexander Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said the suspect “entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.” This was the same way the previous two SECUs were robbed in April.

Police also said the teller complied and the suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The second SECU was robbed on April 21 when officers responded to the 1500 block of Corporation Parkway to the bank located off of North New Hope Road near New Bern Avenue.

The first happened on April 18 at the SECU at the 1600 block of Pacific Drive.

Officers said no weapon was used or flashed in any of the three robberies.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options.