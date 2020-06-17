3rd suspect arrested after teen girl killed in shooting at Raleigh apartment complex, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a third suspect in connection with the June 2 homicide of a 17-year-old girl, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Aaron Orlando Forest, 46, was arrested in Garner Wednesday afternoon, records show. He is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle.

Joshua Jenkins, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder. James Edwards Evans, Jr., 47, was arrested at the scene on June 2 and charged with felony accessory to murder after the fact.

Jameisha Person died at the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex along the 5700 block of Goodstone Drive.

James Edwards Evans Jr.

Joshua Jenkins

Aaron Orlando Forrest

