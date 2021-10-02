3rd suspect captured a week after man shot, killed outside Raleigh nightclub, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third man was charged in a deadly shooting a week ago outside a Raleigh nightclub, police say.

A Raleigh man died after he was shot multiple times on Sept. 24 in a shopping center parking lot just outside the Interstate 440 Beltline, according to Raleigh police.

Destin Lamar Dickerson, 31, who is the third suspect in the killing of Jose Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez, was arrested on murder charges in Roanoke, Virginia, Raleigh police said early Saturday.

Destin Lamar Dickerson in a photo from Raleigh police

The shooting call was reported just after 5:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Craftsman Drive.

The parking lot in front of Diva’s Nightclub was taped off and multiple units were at the scene investigating, according to a video from a CBS 17 crew.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Around 6:20 p.m. that day, police announced that Hernandez-Gutierrez, 46, of Raleigh died as a result of his injuries.

The Roanoke Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service helped take Dickerson into custody.

A day later, Raleigh police announced Jordan Delacey Andrews, 33, of Durham was charged with murder in the killing of Hernandez-Gutierrez.

Two days later, police said Jacob Darran Quincy-Gurley, 29, also of Durham, was also charged with murder in the incident. Quincy-Gurley was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.