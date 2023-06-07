KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is working to recover Blue, a French bulldog stolen on Friday in Knightdale.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blue was stolen by Mar’kil Ja’cqueas Jeffreys who is only described as an acquaintance of the dog’s owner. Jeffreys stole Blue from a home in the 1000 block of Mailwood Drive, according to the incident report.

After stealing him, the sheriff’s office said Jeffries listed Blue for sale on Facebook Marketplace and sold him to “an undetermined buyer.” Blue is valued at $4,500, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Jeffries has been charged with felony larceny of a dog and felony obtaining property by false pretense. His bond was set at $20,000.

The sheriff’s office said efforts to find and recover Blue are underway.