$4.7 million in Wake County affordable housing funds approved, input sought on future plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County’s Board of Commissioners approved $4.7 million in funding for affordable housing and will seek public comment on future plans, according to an announcement Monday.

The Bridge to Home Program, which was announced in December, awarded $4.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Families Together, Green Chair, Healing Transitions, InterAct, Oak City Center, Passage Home, South Wilmington Street Center, and Urban Ministries.

The program’s goal is to ensure Wake County residents “receive the best possible care and find a path to permanent housing,” a news release said.

The county commissioners also are working on the 2022 action plan. A key part of it is how the county will allocate $4.9 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants.

A news release said that the plan will prioritize households earning less than 50 percent of the area median income, unless other priorities are identified through public input, the release said.

Public comments will be sought in March and April. After that, the plan will be submitted for final approval at a county commission board meeting in early May.

“We’re building on the momentum of last year’s record-setting efforts to address affordable housing and homelessness issues for our most vulnerable residents,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Sig Hutchinson. “To successfully do this, it will take strong partnerships and the voice of the community to truly make a difference for those who are struggling to keep a roof over their head.”