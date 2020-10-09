4 arrested, 2 firearms seized after shots fired in Apex, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were arrested Wednesday night after Apex police responded to a shots fired call.
Officers were called to the 6400 block of Prince Dead End Road around 10 p.m. in reference to gunfire.
Apex police said officers heard gunshots while they responded to the area.
As officers investigated, four armed suspects were located in a 2015 Jeep.
Apex police identified those suspects as:
- Dakota Ovalle, 27 of Apex
- Tyler Williamson, 25 of Apex
- Stephanie Smith 37, of Fuquay Varina
- Darian Parrish 24, of Cary
They were arrested without incident, police said. A loaded .22 caliber rifle and a 20-gauge shotgun were recovered during the arrests.
All four were charged with second-degree trespassing.
Ovalle and Williamson were charged with discharging a firearm in town limits.
Smith was served with an outstanding warrant, alcohol beverage violation, and simple possession of Marijuana.
