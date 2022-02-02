4 arrested after Wake County deputies seize almost $700K in cocaine, meth, marijuana

(From left) Kevin Lopez-Rangel, Bessy Osiris Dilbert-Herrera, Oscar Antonio Garcia-Amador, and Jose Guadalupe Cisneros. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were arrested after Wake County deputies seized “a large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana” worth almost $700,000 while searching a home, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 1200 block of Evening Song Circle. Jose Guadalupe Cisneros, Kevin Lopez-Rangel, Bessy Osiris Herrera-Dilbert, and Oscar Antonio Garcia-Amador were arrested, a news release said.

Cisneros and Lopez-Rangel were charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, conspiracy to traffic cocaine by possession, maintaining a dwelling, and possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana. Herrera-Dilbert and Garcia-Amador were charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine by possession, and maintaining a dwelling.

  • Bessy Osiris Dilbert-Herrera mugshot
    Bessy Osiris Dilbert-Herrera. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)
  • Oscar Antonio Garcia-Amador mugshot
    Oscar Antonio Garcia-Amador. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)
  • Jose Guadalupe Cisneros mugshot
    Jose Guadalupe Cisneros. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)
  • Kevin Lopez-Rangel mugshot
    Kevin Lopez-Rangel. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

In addition to almost $700,000 in drugs, deputies also seized $23,000 in cash, the release said.

