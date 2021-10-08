4 arrested in deadly shooting along E. Millbrook Rd. in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three agencies helped to arrest four suspects in a deadly shooting in late September in Raleigh, police said Friday.

The shooting happened Sept. 26 along the 2600 block of E. Millbrook Road in Raleigh. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:40 a.m. to find two men who had been shot.

One of them, later identified as 31-year-old Edward Eugene Marrow, later died, police said.

On Friday, Raleigh police said Horace Devon Teel, 27, and Iesha Annette Underwood, 28, had been arrested. Teel was charged with murder while Underwood was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Duane Keith Tabron, 27, and Anessia Shantel Weathers, 26, were also charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Raleigh police were assisted by the Spring Hope Police Department and Nash County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending them, a news release said.

The arrests came just over a week after Raleigh police released surveillance images of persons of interest.