RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said.

The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to an NCDOT alert.

Cameras from the scene showed at least three ambulances and one car that had crashed into a wall along I-440. Raleigh police said there were no serious injuries in the wreck.

Before the two left lanes were reopened around 7:05 p.m., there were significant traffic back-ups on I-440 with some drivers taking the Brentwood Road exit to avoid the crash scene.

Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

NCDOT image

Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

NCDOT image

Police said the four cars in the wreck ended up at odd angles on the highway and needed to be moved by four tow trucks.

All lanes were open by 7:30 p.m., police said.