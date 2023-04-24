WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were transported to a hospital Monday morning after a wall collapsed on them in a home under construction.

According to Wake Forest Fire Battalion Chief Edward Barrett, firefighters were called to the incident around 9:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Wexford Pond Way. The four victims were putting up the wall when it fell on them.

One woman was put under trauma alert. The other three, all men, were not, Barrett said.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are looking into the incident.