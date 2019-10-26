4 displaced following small fire at North Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were displaced Friday evening due to a fire at a North Raleigh apartment complex, officials said.

The fire happened in one unit of a two-story building along the 7100 block of Claxton Circle. It started in the back bedroom. Preliminary information shows an old extension cord caught fire and it was accidental, officials said.

A window was slightly damaged. The fire was put out quickly.

No additional information was available.

