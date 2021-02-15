4 from Durham shot in Cary over the weekend, 1 fatally, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said all four victims in Saturday’s quadruple shooting on Reed Street were from Durham.

On Saturday, police responded to the 100 block of Reed Street just before 2 a.m. and located a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Initially, Cary police reported one injury in the shooting and officers were not able to confirm the severity of the victim’s injuries.

On Sunday, police revealed four people had been shot, one of them fatally.

Eric Hernan Salas-Nepomuceno, 22, of Durham was identified as the victim who died in the shooting.

The three others injured have been identified as:

Edgar Eduardo Salas-Nepomuceno, 22

Naymir Solis-Rosario, 22

Lesly Castillo, 20

All three are from Durham.

Salas-Nepomuceno and Solis-Rosario have been released from the hospital. Castillo remains in serious, but, stable condition, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cary Crimestoppers at 919-460-4636.